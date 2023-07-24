The death toll from the collapse of a school stadium in the northeastern Chinese city of Qiqihar has reached 11, most of whom are high school students. State news agency Xinhua said on Monday morning that the collapse on Sunday at the No 34 Middle School in Qiqihar in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang killed 11 people and injured four others. There were 19 people in the stadium at the time of the collapse, according to Xinhua, which reported four people escaped on their own. Official media Heilongjiang Daily said local police had detained personnel from a construction company although neither local police nor official media reports have disclosed how many were detained or their positions. According to the Heilongjiang Daily, the construction company involved did not build the gymnasium but was overseeing a new school building next door to the stadium. The company reportedly piled perlite building material on the roof of the gymnasium to help construct the new building but the roof collapsed after rain, the Heilongjiang Daily said. The newspaper said the cause of the accident was still being investigated. Chongqing-based news service Cqnews.net cited several sources that said the school’s girls’ volleyball team was training in the stadium when the roof fell down. Qiqihar, 1,300 kilometres (807 miles) northeast of Beijing, has a population of 5.12 million.