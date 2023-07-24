The death toll from the collapse of a school stadium in the northeastern Chinese city of Qiqihar has reached 11, according to Chinese state media. The cause of the incident is being investigated. Photo: Weibo
Construction staff detained as death toll from Qiqihar school stadium roof collapse reaches 11, with 4 hurt

  • Most victims were high school students after girls’ volleyball team reported practising at time of incident
  • Detained personnel were working on building next to gym, says Heilongjiang Daily, with roof collapsing after rain

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 11:53am, 24 Jul, 2023

