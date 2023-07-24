Rescuers aid a resident in a flood-hit village in eastern China’s Zhejiang province on Sunday. Photo: CCTV via AP
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

China on flood alert as heavy rain forces evacuations

  • Thousands of residents in Chongqing abandon their homes as rainy season reaches its peak
  • Flood prevention crews deployed in the capital Beijing to clear drainage outlets

Cyril Ip

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Jul, 2023

