A pilot scheme will allow some researchers to use a cross-border internet network in the mainland Chinese city of Guangzhou. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Guangzhou to set up limited ‘cross-border internet’ for scientific research
- Pilot scheme will allow use of network in Nansha district in coordination with universities and institutes in Hong Kong and Macau
- It’s part of the Greater Bay Area plan and will give students and academics access to resources currently blocked by the Great Firewall
