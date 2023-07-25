Kris Wu was once one of the most popular young celebrities in China. Photo: AP
Chinese-Canadian rapper and former K-pop idol Kris Wu appeals against rape sentence
- The court will deliver its decision at a later date after the former EXO member, who was jailed for 13 years in November, filed an appeal
- The 32-year-old was found guilty of raping three women last year after a teenage beauty influencer triggered a series of accusations
