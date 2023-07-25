Wang Shaojun, pictured in the front passenger seat, accompanied Xi Jinping on a visit to Hong Kong in 2017. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s Communist Party
China /  Politics

Wang Shaojun, bodyguard to China’s top leaders, dies of unknown illness, aged 67

  • There was an unexplained three-month delay in announcing the death of the lieutenant general
  • Wang was responsible for the security of the country’s senior leaders and was with Xi Jinping during his visit to Hong Kong in 2017

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai

Updated: 7:30pm, 25 Jul, 2023

