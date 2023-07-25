Zhou Jiangyong, former Hangzhou party chief, had been taking bribes for 20 years before he was caught. Photo: Weibo
Chinese court gives Hangzhou Communist Party chief Zhou Jiangyong suspended death sentence for bribery

  • The corrupt official’s sentence for taking the equivalent of US$25 million in backhanders is likely to be commuted to life imprisonment
  • The former head of the e-commerce hub is the most senior official in Zhejiang province to be snared by the fight against corruption

Liu Zhen
Updated: 9:10pm, 25 Jul, 2023

