Legal experts say penalties for bribers have been less severe in cases where they provide information against corrupt officials. Photo: AFP
China’s fight against corruption to zero in on bribers with severe penalties
- Legal changes focus severe punishment on people paying bribes, expand scope to those in charge of private enterprises
- Tougher penalties would target people ‘hunting’ party members and cadres with payoffs, official says
