Legal experts say penalties for bribers have been less severe in cases where they provide information against corrupt officials. Photo: AFP
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

China’s fight against corruption to zero in on bribers with severe penalties

  • Legal changes focus severe punishment on people paying bribes, expand scope to those in charge of private enterprises
  • Tougher penalties would target people ‘hunting’ party members and cadres with payoffs, official says

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai

Updated: 4:41pm, 26 Jul, 2023

