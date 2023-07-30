Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS
Women and gender
China /  Politics

How Barbie is reigniting discussion in China about feminism and women’s rights

  • Hollywood movie has become the unlikely heroine at a time when women in China are least represented in ruling elite
  • Women say they have seen men leave the cinema during Chinese screenings of Barbie over the film’s dialogue criticising toxic masculinity

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 30 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS
READ FULL ARTICLE