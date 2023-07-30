Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS
How Barbie is reigniting discussion in China about feminism and women’s rights
- Hollywood movie has become the unlikely heroine at a time when women in China are least represented in ruling elite
- Women say they have seen men leave the cinema during Chinese screenings of Barbie over the film’s dialogue criticising toxic masculinity
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star in the Greta Gerwig-directed film Barbie, which is seeing a wave of feminist discussion sweep China. Photo: Warner Bros/TNS