Former Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public since June 25. Photo: AP
Fog around Qin Gang’s exit signals China’s Communist Party yet to decide fate: analysts
- Lack of official information on Qin’s whereabouts and the reason for his removal as foreign minister have raised speculation
- ‘Soft landing’ indicates wish to avoid embarrassing top leadership and keep foreign policy stable ahead of busy season for diplomacy, analysts say
