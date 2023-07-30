Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo
Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

Mourning and anger continues after Chinese school roof collapse

  • Families of the 10 members of a volleyball team and teacher who died in the accident in Qiqihar marked the culturally significant seventh day after death
  • Internet users around the country ordered tributes to be left outside the school while others demanded answers about the accident

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 3:00pm, 30 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo
Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE