Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo
Mourning and anger continues after Chinese school roof collapse
- Families of the 10 members of a volleyball team and teacher who died in the accident in Qiqihar marked the culturally significant seventh day after death
- Internet users around the country ordered tributes to be left outside the school while others demanded answers about the accident
Bubble tea and snacks were laid outside the school in Qiqihar to honour the dead. Photo: Weibo