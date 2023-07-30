The head of China’s top law enforcement body says telecoms scams affect “the vital interest of the people”. Photo: Xinhua
China renews attack on rampant telecoms and online fraud
- The head of the country’s top law enforcement body says agencies must hit the perpetrators of such activity hard
- Legislation gives police more tools to tackle the activity but there are also complaints about heavy-handed action by authorities
