Chinese President Xi Jinping has called stronger supply chains for food and critical minerals, as the world’s second-biggest economy grapples with an intensifying economic and hi-tech rivalry with the United States. Xi issued the call during a trip last week to the resource-rich southwestern province of Sichuan, telling cadres that the area had “unique advantages” in China’s overall development strategy. “Scientific planning is needed to construct a new energy system to promote the complementary development of hydropower, wind, hydrogen, natural gas and other energy sources,” state news agency Xinhua quoted Xi as saying. “We should strengthen the production and supply of food and strategic mineral resources, and build a strategic base to guarantee the supply of important primary products for the country.” He also urged academic institutions to harness technology and innovation to “conquer a number of key core technologies and focus efforts on building ‘innovation high ground’ in the country’s western region”. The call comes just days before Beijing’s export restrictions on two minerals – gallium and germanium – as well as on more than three dozen related metals and other materials come into effect on Tuesday (August 1). The minerals are key to semiconductor manufacturing and the bans are widely seen as retaliation for chip restrictions imposed by the West on China. Sichuan has a wealth of resources, including oil, gas and coal, and the country’s biggest reserves of lithium, vanadium and titanium – minerals essential to key clean energy technologies, one of the frontiers in the China-US rivalry. The province also has some of the country’s highest output of grain, producing 35 million tonnes last year, the ninth highest total in China last year. The call highlights Beijing’s push to offset geopolitical anxieties, partly driven by isolation attempts by US and its allies and the prolonged Ukraine war that could exacerbate a global food and energy crisis. A slow economic recovery, extreme weather and soaring fertiliser prices have compounded concerns in China. Those worries have worsened in recent weeks with the collapse of the Black Sea deal that had enabled safe passage for exports of Ukrainian grain. India, the world’s top rice exporter, has also moved to restrict the export of non-basmati rice in an effort it said was to tamp down domestic rice prices. In an address at a food summit on Monday, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres warned that “global food systems are broken – and billions of people are paying the price”.