TEDx allows volunteers around the world to organise their own licensed TED talks, which must be not-for-profit events. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese TED talk called off after police express concern about links to foreign organisation
- It is unclear when the event in Guangzhou can go ahead as organisers look at whether they can get a temporary permit to avoid falling foul of the law
- China has been tightening its laws to counter foreign ‘interference’ with NGOs among the organisations that face tighter controls on their activities
