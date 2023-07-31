Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo
Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo
China’s Communist Party
China /  Politics

Detained Red Roulette billionaire Duan Weihong resurfaces in China

  • The businesswoman previously under investigation for her ties to disgraced Politburo member Sun Zhengcai has made a number of public appearances
  • Duan’s ex-husband wrote about the couple’s experiences building their fortunes in China

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 6:00pm, 31 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo
Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE