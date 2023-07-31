Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo
Detained Red Roulette billionaire Duan Weihong resurfaces in China
- The businesswoman previously under investigation for her ties to disgraced Politburo member Sun Zhengcai has made a number of public appearances
- Duan’s ex-husband wrote about the couple’s experiences building their fortunes in China
Duan Weihong visits a nursing home in Nanjing on May 12, her first known public appearance since 2018. Photo: Weibo