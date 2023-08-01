Villagers gather near a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou district as Beijing is battered by continuous rainfall on Monday. Photo: AP Photo
China’s President Xi Jinping urges quick action as Doksuri storm death toll rises to 11 in Beijing, dozens still missing
- In China’s capital, 127,000 evacuations reported and Mentougou district hit by disruptions to mobile communications and power
- Firefighter and township official who died while working among victims; helicopters sent to airdrop food and equipment to people on trapped trains
Villagers gather near a village damaged by floodwaters in the Mentougou district as Beijing is battered by continuous rainfall on Monday. Photo: AP Photo