China’s amended anti-spy law gives law enforcement more power to inspect electronic equipment and digital devices. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s amended anti-spy law gives law enforcement more power to inspect electronic equipment and digital devices. Photo: Shutterstock
US-China relations
China /  Politics

China urges public to join ‘grim and complex’ anti-espionage fight as new law takes effect

  • Ministry also calls on security agencies to implement revised law, which broadens definition of spying and expands investigative powers
  • Beijing vows ‘all necessary’ countermeasures after CIA director says US has ‘made progress’ in rebuilding spy networks in China

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 8:02pm, 1 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s amended anti-spy law gives law enforcement more power to inspect electronic equipment and digital devices. Photo: Shutterstock
China’s amended anti-spy law gives law enforcement more power to inspect electronic equipment and digital devices. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE