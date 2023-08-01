China’s amended anti-spy law gives law enforcement more power to inspect electronic equipment and digital devices. Photo: Shutterstock
China urges public to join ‘grim and complex’ anti-espionage fight as new law takes effect
- Ministry also calls on security agencies to implement revised law, which broadens definition of spying and expands investigative powers
- Beijing vows ‘all necessary’ countermeasures after CIA director says US has ‘made progress’ in rebuilding spy networks in China
