Taiwan’s defence ministry says the military will strengthen education on counter-intelligence and increase vigilance. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan detains lieutenant colonel suspected of spying for Beijing
- Island’s military vows to boost counter-espionage efforts after officer held on suspicion of leaking defence secrets
- He is also accused of meeting serving and retired military personnel to develop a spy network to gather intelligence
