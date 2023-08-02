Taiwan’s defence ministry says the military will strengthen education on counter-intelligence and increase vigilance. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s defence ministry says the military will strengthen education on counter-intelligence and increase vigilance. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Taiwan detains lieutenant colonel suspected of spying for Beijing

  • Island’s military vows to boost counter-espionage efforts after officer held on suspicion of leaking defence secrets
  • He is also accused of meeting serving and retired military personnel to develop a spy network to gather intelligence

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan’s defence ministry says the military will strengthen education on counter-intelligence and increase vigilance. Photo: Bloomberg
Taiwan’s defence ministry says the military will strengthen education on counter-intelligence and increase vigilance. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE