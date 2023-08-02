Tech firms are currently required to apply a “youth mode” function to control gaming and content for users under 16. Photo: Reuters
Tech firms are currently required to apply a “youth mode” function to control gaming and content for users under 16. Photo: Reuters
China’s internet censorship
China /  Politics

China drafts new rules to curb internet addiction among children and teens

  • Online regulator says proposed rules will apply to anyone under 18 and public will have a month to submit feedback
  • A ‘minor mode’ would restrict daily usage according to age group, though parents can opt out of using the function

Xinlu Liang
Xinlu Liang

Updated: 8:48pm, 2 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Tech firms are currently required to apply a “youth mode” function to control gaming and content for users under 16. Photo: Reuters
Tech firms are currently required to apply a “youth mode” function to control gaming and content for users under 16. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE