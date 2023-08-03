Rescue workers navigate a flooded road at an industrial development zone in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, on Wednesday. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Rescue workers navigate a flooded road at an industrial development zone in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, on Wednesday. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

‘The capital’s moat’: thousands forced from homes in China’s Hebei province to ease flooding in Beijing

  • Hebei opens zones in low-lying areas to divert water from affecting downstream areas
  • Residents have been relocated to temporary housing but it could be some time before they can return to their properties

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 7:10pm, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescue workers navigate a flooded road at an industrial development zone in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, on Wednesday. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
Rescue workers navigate a flooded road at an industrial development zone in Zhuozhou, Hebei province, on Wednesday. Photo: cnsphoto via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE