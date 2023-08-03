Beijing is becoming more protective of data being accessed by entities outside mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Beijing is becoming more protective of data being accessed by entities outside mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Internet
China /  Politics

Companies in China to conduct regular personal data compliance audits under new rules

  • Internet regulator’s draft regulation requires all firms to carry out the audits
  • They include security checks for personal information being sent overseas

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 7:18pm, 3 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Beijing is becoming more protective of data being accessed by entities outside mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Beijing is becoming more protective of data being accessed by entities outside mainland China. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE