Security is tight near Beidaihe, the seaside town where Chinese leaders have gathered since Chairman Mao Zedong set up a “summer office” there in the 1950s. Photo: Simon Song
China’s top officials gather in Beidaihe, signalling start of summer break for leaders

  • Cai Qi, chief of staff to Chinese President Xi Jinping, gives speech in seaside resort east of Beijing, according to state media
  • Xi and other top leaders absent from public view in clear sign they have kicked off their annual retreat

Xinlu Liang
Updated: 9:00pm, 3 Aug, 2023

