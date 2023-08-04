The Ministry of Public Security says the changes are meant to encourage the free movement of people and information. Photo: EPA-EFE
China eases entry visa and hukou rules in all-out push to save the economy
- More businesspeople will be able to get visas on landing and more rural residents should qualify for urban residency
- The changes unveiled by the Ministry of Public Security are meant to foster freer movement of people and data
