The Ministry of Public Security says the changes are meant to encourage the free movement of people and information. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Ministry of Public Security says the changes are meant to encourage the free movement of people and information. Photo: EPA-EFE
China economy
China /  Politics

China eases entry visa and hukou rules in all-out push to save the economy

  • More businesspeople will be able to get visas on landing and more rural residents should qualify for urban residency
  • The changes unveiled by the Ministry of Public Security are meant to foster freer movement of people and data

Orange Wang
Orange Wang

Updated: 6:00am, 4 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Ministry of Public Security says the changes are meant to encourage the free movement of people and information. Photo: EPA-EFE
The Ministry of Public Security says the changes are meant to encourage the free movement of people and information. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE