Terry Gou could cause an upset among the Taiwanese opposition parties if he decides to enter the presidential race. Photo: CNA
Terry Gou could cause an upset among the Taiwanese opposition parties if he decides to enter the presidential race. Photo: CNA
Taiwan election 2024
China /  Politics

Taiwan opposition on edge as tycoon Terry Gou expected to make presidential bid decision

  • Polling suggests if Gou throws his hat into the ring, it will be beneficial to DPP front runner William Lai
  • Gou’s vow to bring peace to the island is a strong indication that he will join the presidential race, analysts say

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 6:00am, 5 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Terry Gou could cause an upset among the Taiwanese opposition parties if he decides to enter the presidential race. Photo: CNA
Terry Gou could cause an upset among the Taiwanese opposition parties if he decides to enter the presidential race. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE