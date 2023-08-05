Terry Gou could cause an upset among the Taiwanese opposition parties if he decides to enter the presidential race. Photo: CNA
Taiwan opposition on edge as tycoon Terry Gou expected to make presidential bid decision
- Polling suggests if Gou throws his hat into the ring, it will be beneficial to DPP front runner William Lai
- Gou’s vow to bring peace to the island is a strong indication that he will join the presidential race, analysts say
