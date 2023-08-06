30,000 Miles from Chang’an is shining a light on the focus by Chinese creatives on the domestic market. Photo: Weibo
30,000 Miles from Chang’an is shining a light on the focus by Chinese creatives on the domestic market. Photo: Weibo
China’s soft power
China /  Politics

‘For us, by us’: the Tang dynasty-inspired animated film putting Chinese audiences first

  • 30,000 Miles from Changan shows how China’s creatives are keen to resonate mainly with the domestic market
  • Chinese films treated with suspicion by international audiences amid geopolitical tensions, expert says

Cyril Ip
Cyril Ip

Updated: 9:41am, 6 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
30,000 Miles from Chang’an is shining a light on the focus by Chinese creatives on the domestic market. Photo: Weibo
30,000 Miles from Chang’an is shining a light on the focus by Chinese creatives on the domestic market. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE