Flooding from Typhoon Doksuri leaves a trail of damage in Beijing’s Mentougou district. Photo: Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

China’s north still on alert for floods with threat of more bad weather to come

  • Some parts of Beijing are at risk of fresh waves of flash flooding, and yellow rainfall warnings remain in place for much of the country
  • Water-logged Zhuozhou takes the unusual step of appealing directly to the public for help

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang

Updated: 5:17pm, 4 Aug, 2023

