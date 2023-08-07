Former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, front, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday, August 7. Photo: CNA
Former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, front, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday, August 7. Photo: CNA
Taiwan
China /  Politics

Former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso arrives in Taiwan to give keynote speech at regional security forum

  • The vice-president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party is known for anti-Beijing comments and declaring Taiwan contingency is a contingency for Japan
  • Aso is expected to meet a number of senior political figures, including Tsai Ing-wen

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 8:00pm, 7 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, front, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday, August 7. Photo: CNA
Former Japanese prime minister Taro Aso, front, arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport on Monday, August 7. Photo: CNA
READ FULL ARTICLE