Heavy flooding in the northeastern city of Harbin last week. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Chinese public fear repeat abuse of flood relief funds after it emerges over US$1 billion in aid for 2021 was misused
- Internet users react with anger after its emerged that up to half the money earmarked for Henan province after the 2021 floods was diverted elsewhere
- Reports on the topic circulating extensively online even as rescue operations in the north and northeast of the country were continuing
