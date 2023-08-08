Firefighters work to combat flooding in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Firefighters work to combat flooding in Mudanjiang, Heilongjiang province on Saturday. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Northeastern China fights floods while bracing for another typhoon

  • Flooding in the wake of Typhoon Doksuri kills more than a dozen in Jilin province and threatens rice harvest in Heilongjiang
  • With Typhoon Khanun heading towards Japan and South Korea, disaster relief efforts are ‘demanding and not optimistic’, says Chinese flood authority

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 5:43pm, 8 Aug, 2023

