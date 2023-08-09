Muddy floodwaters in Beijing after Typhoon Doksuri brought record rainfall to the Chinese capital. Photo: AP
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
State Council focus on national flood relief as Beijing toll rises to 33

  • Chinese Premier Li Qiang convenes cabinet meeting as rescue efforts continue nationwide, with north and northeast worst affected
  • Li calls for authorities to do their utmost while maintaining stability in society, while Beijing officials confirm record rainfall

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 4:24pm, 9 Aug, 2023

