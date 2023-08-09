Muddy floodwaters in Beijing after Typhoon Doksuri brought record rainfall to the Chinese capital. Photo: AP
State Council focus on national flood relief as Beijing toll rises to 33
- Chinese Premier Li Qiang convenes cabinet meeting as rescue efforts continue nationwide, with north and northeast worst affected
- Li calls for authorities to do their utmost while maintaining stability in society, while Beijing officials confirm record rainfall
