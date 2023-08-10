“Multiple breakthroughs” were achieved in state-owned assets supervision and the energy, electricity, car and corporate finance sectors, according to the CCDI. Photo: Xinhua
“Multiple breakthroughs” were achieved in state-owned assets supervision and the energy, electricity, car and corporate finance sectors, according to the CCDI. Photo: Xinhua
Corruption in China
China /  Politics

China’s top graft-buster says it detained hundreds of SOE officials in first half of 2023

  • Number of state-owned enterprises investigated ‘significantly increased’ from last year, CCDI says
  • Anti-corruption agency has targeted the sector after it was listed as a priority in January

William Zheng
William Zheng

Updated: 6:00pm, 10 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP