The arrest of a Chinese defence worker accused of spying for the CIA comes at a time of heightened anti-espionage rhetoric by China and the US. Photo: AP
China arrests arms company employee for passing secrets as CIA spy
- The arrest of the 52-year-old defence worker comes at a time of increasing anti-espionage rhetoric from Beijing and Washington
- The accused was recruited while on a study tour to Italy and paid to provide ‘core information’, China’s anti-espionage agency said
