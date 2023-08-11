The arrest of a Chinese defence worker accused of spying for the CIA comes at a time of heightened anti-espionage rhetoric by China and the US. Photo: AP
China arrests arms company employee for passing secrets as CIA spy

  • The arrest of the 52-year-old defence worker comes at a time of increasing anti-espionage rhetoric from Beijing and Washington
  • The accused was recruited while on a study tour to Italy and paid to provide ‘core information’, China’s anti-espionage agency said

William Zheng
Updated: 12:19pm, 11 Aug, 2023

