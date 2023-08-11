A man and child cross a damaged bridge in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
China floods: death toll rises to 29 in Hebei, and authorities warn damage could take years to fix
- Northern province reports 16 still missing and 1.75 million relocated in wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which brought heavy rain and flooding
- Provincial government says direct economic losses already exceed 95.8 billion yuan (US$13.4 billion)
