A man and child cross a damaged bridge in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
A man and child cross a damaged bridge in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

China floods: death toll rises to 29 in Hebei, and authorities warn damage could take years to fix

  • Northern province reports 16 still missing and 1.75 million relocated in wake of Typhoon Doksuri, which brought heavy rain and flooding
  • Provincial government says direct economic losses already exceed 95.8 billion yuan (US$13.4 billion)

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 4:00pm, 11 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A man and child cross a damaged bridge in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
A man and child cross a damaged bridge in northern China’s Hebei province. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE