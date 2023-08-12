Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua
Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua
Accidents, extreme weather and disasters in China
China /  Politics

China floods: rescuers search for 16 missing in Xian while northeast braces for more rain in wake of typhoons

  • Flooding and mudslides kill two and leave more than a dozen missing as destruction from storms spreads to northwestern city
  • Beijing fights to reduce impact on farmers and rolls out support for agriculture amid food security push

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:03pm, 12 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua
Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE