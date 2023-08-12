Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua
China floods: rescuers search for 16 missing in Xian while northeast braces for more rain in wake of typhoons
- Flooding and mudslides kill two and leave more than a dozen missing as destruction from storms spreads to northwestern city
- Beijing fights to reduce impact on farmers and rolls out support for agriculture amid food security push
Rescue crews work in a mountain village near Xian in northwestern China, where floods and mudslides washed away houses and damaged roads, bridges and power facilities. Photo: Xinhua