An article in party mouthpiece Qiushi asked the public to take the long view and stay focused. Photo: AFP
An article in party mouthpiece Qiushi asked the public to take the long view and stay focused. Photo: AFP
Xi Jinping
China /  Politics

Xi Jinping speech calling for patience released amid economic gloom

  • Party mouthpiece highlights president’s address to top cadres in February, hours after more weak economic data was published
  • Xi says the country ‘cannot simply follow the beaten path’ and stresses that common prosperity is a ‘long-term mission’

Josephine Ma
Josephine Ma

Updated: 10:00pm, 16 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An article in party mouthpiece Qiushi asked the public to take the long view and stay focused. Photo: AFP
An article in party mouthpiece Qiushi asked the public to take the long view and stay focused. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE