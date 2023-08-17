Beijing is keen to get a clearer sense of grass-roots grievances as the workforce ages and the economy falters. Photo: AP
China’s Communist Party paper slams officials for ‘reality show’ approach to fact-finding mission

  • Officials focused on form over substance leaving cadres ‘physically and mentally exhausted’, party mouthpiece People’s Daily says in social media post
  • Party’s criticism of ‘phone it in’ attitude shows keenness to break ‘echo chamber’, but a stunted media makes the quest difficult, one observer says

William Zheng
Updated: 8:54pm, 17 Aug, 2023

