The clean-up effort is under way in China after record flooding but now is not the time to relax, with floods season not yet over. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping urges speed in China’s rush to recover from devastating floods
- At a Politburo Standing Committee meeting on Thursday, the Chinese leader called for a strengthening of recovery and reconstruction efforts
- Food security must be ensured and insurance payments speeded up for the millions affected by flooding, Xi said
