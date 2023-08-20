Taiwanese presidential hopeful and current vice-president William Lai in New York during a stopover on his way to Paraguay. Photo: Reuters
Taiwanese presidential front runner William Lai uses US stopover to ditch pro-independence tag

  • After previously being seen as ‘deep green’, Lai has now stressed he has no intention of pursuing independence should he become president
  • Analysts say it is too early to tell whether the comments the vice-president made on his trip to the US and Paraguay will win him more votes

Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 2:16pm, 20 Aug, 2023

