The commerce ministry started an investigation in April into tariffs and restrictions on mainland Chinese goods imposed by the Taiwanese government. Photo: Robert Ng
Beijing hints at changing trade pact with Taiwan amid probe into tariffs
- Taiwan Affairs Office says preliminary findings suggest island violated WTO principles with restrictions on mainland goods
- A day earlier the commerce ministry said ‘appropriate measures’ would be taken based on the outcome of its investigation
The commerce ministry started an investigation in April into tariffs and restrictions on mainland Chinese goods imposed by the Taiwanese government. Photo: Robert Ng