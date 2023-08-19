The crime of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” has been widely criticised for its vagueness and its potential to be used to muzzle dissent. . Photo: Shutterstock
China’s top court finds ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ charge ‘excessively’ used
- Investigation concludes local officials abuse catch-all criminal offence to prevent aggrieved victims from complaining to higher authorities
- Most charged with the crime are young, and many are migrant workers or unemployed, report finds
The crime of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble” has been widely criticised for its vagueness and its potential to be used to muzzle dissent. . Photo: Shutterstock