No More Bets has proved a hit with Chinese audiences. Photo: Weibo
No More Bets: the surprise Chinese summer movie hit about cybercrime

  • Director Shen Ao puts a fast-paced spin on a topical issue to create cinematic success
  • Actor Jim Liu says the film is a chance for viewers to reflect on their own choices and temptations

Sylvie Zhuang
Sylvie Zhuang in Beijing

Updated: 3:02pm, 20 Aug, 2023

