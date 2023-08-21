On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters
On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters
US-China relations
China /  Politics

Beijing claims Chinese ministry official is CIA recruit, second arrest China lays at feet of US spy agency in a month

  • Both cases announced this month involve allegations of Chinese students overseas recruited by American spy agency before returning to work for China
  • US embassy worker ‘established a close relationship with Hao through dinners, gifts, etc, and asked Hao to help write papers, promising to pay a fee’: MSS

Yuanyue Dang
Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 3:25pm, 21 Aug, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters
On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE