On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters
Beijing claims Chinese ministry official is CIA recruit, second arrest China lays at feet of US spy agency in a month
- Both cases announced this month involve allegations of Chinese students overseas recruited by American spy agency before returning to work for China
- US embassy worker ‘established a close relationship with Hao through dinners, gifts, etc, and asked Hao to help write papers, promising to pay a fee’: MSS
On Monday, the Ministry of State Security said an accused official named Hao who worked at an unnamed ministry met CIA personnel in China to provide information and receive payment for espionage. Photo: Reuters