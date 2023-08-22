Reconstruction is expected to take two years in the northern Hebei province, where flooding caused 40,000 houses to collapse and damaged 150,000 others. Photo: AFP
China’s anti-corruption watchdog vows crackdown on misuse of flood relief funds

  • Top anti-graft body calls reconstruction ‘the most urgent civil project’, urges surveillance to ensure proper building standards and use of money
  • The pledge comes after report revealing abuse of billions of yuan for 2021 Henan flooding sparks public anger

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:24pm, 22 Aug, 2023

