New regulations under the anti-terrorism law take effect in Beijing in January. Photo: Shutterstock
In Beijing, new counterterror regulations give authorities more power over tech sector
- City authorities will inspect and strengthen risk monitoring of ‘new technologies’ and ‘new industries’, according to regulations
- They also emphasise that internet firms must remove and keep records of terrorism-related or extremist content and report it to police
New regulations under the anti-terrorism law take effect in Beijing in January. Photo: Shutterstock