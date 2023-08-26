New regulations under the anti-terrorism law take effect in Beijing in January. Photo: Shutterstock
New regulations under the anti-terrorism law take effect in Beijing in January. Photo: Shutterstock
In Beijing, new counterterror regulations give authorities more power over tech sector

  • City authorities will inspect and strengthen risk monitoring of ‘new technologies’ and ‘new industries’, according to regulations
  • They also emphasise that internet firms must remove and keep records of terrorism-related or extremist content and report it to police

Yuanyue Dang in Beijing

Updated: 12:00pm, 26 Aug, 2023

