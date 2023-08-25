Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times. Photo: Weibo
Hu Xijin, the former editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid Global Times. Photo: Weibo
China’s internet censorship
China /  Politics

Prominent defender of Beijing’s policies Hu Xijin warns no one ‘really enjoys’ increasing social controls

  • Hu Xijin, an outspoken former editor of a nationalist newspaper, said more tolerance and freedom would help revive the sluggish economy
  • One analyst said Hu’s warning against imposing tighter controls may indicate that he has received a sign that some senior officials are also reflecting

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 4:30pm, 25 Aug, 2023

