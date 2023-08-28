After months of appearing to garner support for a presidential bid, Foxconn founder Terry Gou has announced he plans to run for office in Taiwan’s January elections. Photo: Bloomberg
Foxconn billionaire Terry Gou announces Taiwanese presidential run
- Three months after failing to secure KMT nomination the businessman says it’s time to pull independence-leaning DPP ‘off the shelf’
- The move is expected to help the chances of DPP front runner vice-president William Lai Ching-te
