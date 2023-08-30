Amid anti-corruption drive, China’s sports regulator says ‘political stance’ is top priority for cadres
- Head of the General Administration of Sport of China says quality control of cadres in the sports sector must be improved
- China’s intensifying anti-corruption campaign has snared several leading sports figures this year
China’s top sports regulator has pledged to place “political stance” as the top priority in selecting cadres amid a sweeping anti-corruption drive in the sector.
“[We] have to adhere to a problem-oriented approach and effectively enhance the sense of urgency, responsibility and mission in organisational and personnel work [in the sports system],” Gao said, according to the readout.
He also stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the administration’s leadership, and proposed “strict management and supervision” to improve the quality of cadres in how they are selected and managed to ensure that officials and the public are more satisfied, the readout said.
Over the past week, three high-profile sports figures have either been placed under investigation or punished after being caught up in the intensifying anti-corruption campaign.
They include the chairman of football’s Chinese Super League, Liu Jun, who was taken away on Tuesday by authorities for investigation, according to state media outlet Beijing Youth Daily.
Li Yaguang, the former head coach of the Sydney Olympics silver medal-winning China women’s basketball team, was expelled from the Communist Party on Friday after the anti-graft body in Chongqing filed a corruption case against him. Li retired in 2018.
So far this year, more than a dozen sports figures have been snared in Xi’s decade-old anti-corruption drive, including the head of the CFA, Chen Xuyuan, and Li Tie, the former men’s national team coach and former English Premier League player.