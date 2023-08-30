China’s top sports regulator has pledged to place “political stance” as the top priority in selecting cadres amid a sweeping anti-corruption drive in the sector.

During a conference on personnel work in the country’s sports system on Tuesday, Gao Zhidan, the Communist Party chief and head of the General Administration of Sport of China , said “political stance” and “correcting deviations” should be prioritised, according to a meeting readout published on the administration’s website on the same day.

“[We] have to adhere to a problem-oriented approach and effectively enhance the sense of urgency, responsibility and mission in organisational and personnel work [in the sports system],” Gao said, according to the readout.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining the integrity of the administration’s leadership, and proposed “strict management and supervision” to improve the quality of cadres in how they are selected and managed to ensure that officials and the public are more satisfied, the readout said.