Super Typhoon Saola: highest warning as storm barrels towards southern China

Local governments in the two provinces issued their own typhoon warnings and ordered a string of closures.

It said strong winds and storms were expected to hit Guangdong and Fujian on Thursday and Friday.

The National Meteorological Centre issued the red alert at 6am, saying the typhoon was expected to move northwest across the South China Sea at 10km/h and make landfall between Huilai in Guangdong and Hong Kong on Friday afternoon or evening.

In Shenzhen, a blue alert – the lowest on the four-tier system – is expected to be upgraded to yellow around 6pm, and authorities have said schools could be closed.

The typhoon has prompted schools in many Guangdong cities – including Shantou, Chaozhou and Huizhou – to delay the start of the new school year from Friday to Monday.

Many parks, museums and beaches have been temporarily closed in Guangdong, including Dameisha Beach and the Nanshan Museum in Shenzhen and the Nansha Wetland Park in Guangzhou.

China Railway has meanwhile suspended several major train services in the province. In neighbouring Fujian, island cruises and coastal tours have been suspended, with all boats requested to dock. The maritime authority in provincial capital Xiamen has emergency towing vessels on stand-by.

Chinese forecasters also warned that two more tropical storms are forming, Haikui and Hongyan. Haikui is expected to make landfall in Zhejiang, while Hongyan is being closely monitored.

People are watching for updates across southern China as Super Typhoon Saola approaches. Zoey Zhou, a designer in Shenzhen, said residents of the city were used to regular typhoons, with the last one – Doksuri – just a few weeks ago.

“It seems like we’ve had more rain than usual this summer, and every now and then there seems to be a new typhoon,” she said.

The Hong Kong Observatory said it would raise a No 3 warning signal – the second lowest – on Thursday afternoon, with a higher signal possible on Friday depending on the intensity of the typhoon, its distance from the Pearl River Delta and changes in local winds.