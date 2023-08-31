Spying in China: Chongqing megacity ready with expanded anti-espionage law in local government ‘first’
- Local version of China’s newly revised national anti-espionage law due to take effect in southwestern city on Friday
- Regulations go further than national law, including strict oversight of all overseas exchange and anti-spying training for civil servants and students
The Ministry of State Security in Beijing, China’s top anti-espionage agency, hailed the move as a welcome “first” in a post on its official WeChat account on Thursday, describing the legislation due to take effect in Chongqing as “simple”, “fast” and “effective”.
This comes after China in July put in place a drastically amended national anti-spying law, to give a broader definition to acts of espionage.
Chongqing’s local version of the law, passed on July 27, is made up of 29 articles and goes further than the national regulation, including imposing strict oversight of overseas exchanges.
All courier service providers in the municipality must also obtain national security clearance before they can operate.
“[China’s] revised national anti-espionage law has provided a powerful legal weapon to deepen the fight against spies in the new era,” the state security ministry’s WeChat post said.
“[The legislation in Chongqing] further enhances its implementation, providing clearer and more explicit legislative guidelines for Chongqing to carry out counter-espionage work.”
Article 10 of the Chongqing regulation calls for “stronger counter-espionage efforts in foreign-related exchanges, including training on preventing spies from departing, managing overseas trips [as they take place] and interviewing people after they return”.
Another article requires that anti-spying training be included in civil service and school curriculums.
Almost all major government departments will be involved in Chongqing’s counter-espionage efforts. The new law stipulates that all government divisions and companies must strictly oversee employees dispatched overseas, and immediately report to national security authorities if they are found to have been recruited by foreign intelligence organisations or had “left their posts without permission and refused to return”.
Under China’s legal system, provincial legislatures can enact local legislation to implement national laws within their borders.
The national anti-espionage law was first enacted in 2014, and several local governments later rolled out their own versions of it.
Passed in April and effective since July 1, the new regulations expand the definition of spying and the investigative powers of the national security law enforcement bodies, such as allowing anti-spy agencies to inspect the facilities and electronic equipment of companies and individuals.
Its wide scope has raised concerns among many foreign companies operating in China.
Higher standards for national security measures were required because “the external environment and security situation have changed significantly”, Chen wrote.
Publicising this on its WeChat page, the ministry also called on the people to be on the lookout for spies and report them.