As China braces for Super Typhoon Saola, Guangdong party boss calls for ‘near-war state’ to combat storm
- Provincial Communist Party chief Huang Kunming urges officials to ‘ensure that no family or individual is left behind’ and protect lives and property
- Tropical cyclone is expected to make landfall along the province’s southern coast between Friday night and Saturday morning, bringing heavy rain
Huang said authorities in Guangdong should “stand by and make every effort to win the tough battle against the typhoon and effectively safeguard the lives and property of the people”.
Super Typhoon Saola: highest warning as storm barrels towards southern China
China’s National Meteorological Centre (NMC) maintained its highest red alert for the typhoon on Friday morning and forecast that Saola would make landfall along the southern coast of Guangdong between Friday night and Saturday morning.
The NMC added that heavy rain would fall in eastern and southern Guangdong and the southeastern part of neighbouring Fujian province between Friday morning and Saturday morning.
The Guangdong government raised its typhoon emergency response to the highest level on Thursday.
Shenzhen, a tech hub bordering Hong Kong and home to 12.6 million people, announced on Friday morning that the city would close offices, construction sites and factories from 4pm and highway entrances from 7pm. Local schools were closed on Thursday afternoon.
China Railway Guangzhou Group said all trains in and out of Guangdong would be suspended from 8pm on Friday to 6pm on Saturday.
The official news agency Xinhua said on Friday that more than 27,000 fishing boats had returned to harbours in Guangdong to take shelter from the storm.