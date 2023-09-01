Xinjiang’s party chief Ma Xingrui told Corinne Vargha, the head of the ILO’s international labour standards department, that accusations of forced labour were the result of “reckless” rumours and ignored the region’s efforts to safeguard people’s rights, the official Xinjiang Daily reported.

Analyst said the meeting marked a shift away from “passively responding” to human rights criticisms on Xinjiang, and may pave way for a field study by the International Labour Organization.

“We consider employment to be the most crucial aspect of people’s livelihoods, [and we have] vigorously implemented strategies prioritising employment, continuously expanding employment opportunities, actively assisting people of all ethnic groups in gaining employment and increasing income,” Ma said.

Ma said he hoped the members of the ILO delegation could “uphold a fair and objective attitude” towards the region’s policies.

The Geneva-based ILO is among a wide range of international organisations and mainly Western governments that have expressed concerns about human rights in the far-western region. The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on officials accused of carrying out the abuses, while the Uygur Forced Labour Prevention Act says imports from Xinjiang to the US must certify that they were not made using forced labour.

Last February, the ILO expressed “deep concern” over “discriminatory” labour practices in Xinjiang – including “political re-education” through vocational training that targeted Uygurs and other mainly Muslim minorities – and urged China to upgrade its labour practices in line with international standards.

01:50 China claims improved living standards and ethnic equality in Xinjiang while ignoring allegations China claims improved living standards and ethnic equality in Xinjiang while ignoring allegations

China has strongly denied that it is committing human rights abuses in the region and says its policies are designed to counter extremism and terrorism.

Zhu Yongbiao, a professor at the School of Politics and International Relations at Lanzhou University, said the meeting signalled China’s increased confidence in rebutting criticisms of its policies in Xinjiang.

“Instead of passively responding to [allegations], now it wants to actively engage in communication and dialogue,” said Zhu.

The last UN visit to Xinjiang was carried out by Michelle Bachelet, the former human rights commissioner.

She concluded that Beijing’s actions “may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity” – an accusation Beijing rejected.

Barry Sautman, an emeritus professor from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, said the meeting was “likely a direct response” to forced labour accusations.

“Ma’s remarks after the meeting appear to be an invitation to the ILO to carry out a field study on labour conditions in the region,” he said.

He added that an investigation may try to determine whether workers face reprisals if they do not accept employment and whether they are allowed to resign from their jobs.

Sautman said that for an investigation to be effective, ILO officials would need unrestricted access to the region and to workers and that they should put aside any preconceived ideas or opinions that have been shaped by media reports.